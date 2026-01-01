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Eddie Howe quits as Newcastle boss

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Shafaqna English– In a development that caught many off guard, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on Thursday(30 Jul 2026) that Eddie Howe has stepped away from his role as Newcastle United manager, bringing a sudden end to his reign at the club without any prior notice.

Having spent five years at the helm, the 48-year-old manager leaves behind a legacy that includes guiding Newcastle to their first major trophy since the 1950s—the 2025 League Cup. He also oversaw two successful Champions League qualification campaigns, achieving the feat in both 2023 and 2025.

Source: Reuters

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