Study suggests thousands of ancient languages were lost

Shafaqna English- A new study suggests humanity may once have spoken tens of thousands of languages, with linguistic diversity peaking between 1,000 and 3,000 years ago before declining sharply as large states and empires expanded, according to Science Alert.

Published in Science, the study used computer modeling to reconstruct the evolution of human languages over the past 12,000 years. Researchers estimate that while roughly 4,500 to 6,200 languages may have existed at the start of the Holocene, language diversity later expanded dramatically, potentially reaching tens of thousands of distinct languages before entering a prolonged decline.

The findings indicate that the loss of languages likely began long before European colonialism. As agriculture fueled population growth and larger political entities emerged, many smaller communities abandoned local languages in favor of regional or dominant ones, accelerating linguistic consolidation.

Researchers say the historical decline may also affect modern linguistic research. Because today’s surviving languages represent only a fraction of humanity’s original diversity, features considered “universal” may reflect a historical bottleneck rather than innate characteristics of human language.

The study also highlights the continuing threat to linguistic diversity. Previous research has projected that more than 1,500 languages could disappear by the end of this century without stronger preservation efforts. The authors emphasize that although many ancient language lineages remain endangered, modern documentation and revitalization programs offer new opportunities to prevent further losses.

Source: Science Alert

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