[Video] Why many British Muslims fell out of love with Labour – are they open to return?

Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali has a conversation with Christabel Cooper on the topic “Why many British Muslims fell out of love with Labour – are they open to return? on Friday 31 July 2026.

Christabel Cooper is the Director of Research at the think tank Labour Together and a former councillor for the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, where she lead on using data and analytics to improve services to residents. She previously worked for 15 years as a Senior Data & Insight Analyst for several major retailers.

She has written extensively on British politics, including commissioning and publishing original research on the Brexit Referendum, and has co-authored several papers and reports, covering the last two General Elections and shifts in how women vote. Her research and professional interests lie in leveraging data and analysis to inform and enhance political strategy, ensuring evidence-based approaches to decision-making.

www.shafaqna.com