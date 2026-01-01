Congo Ebola outbreak is fastest-spreading ever

Shafaqna English- Officials reported that the Congo Ebola outbreak is the fastest-spreading ever, warning the world to ‘pay much more attention’.

More than 3,500 people have been infected with the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), making it the world’s second largest outbreak on record.

Less than three months since the outbreak began, the disease has killed five times as many people as previous outbreaks had by the same stage, according to Africa’s top public health agency, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Sources: Al Jazeera

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