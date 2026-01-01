Google halts controversial AI feature

Shafaqna English– The tech giant Google, owned by Alphabet, announced on Friday(31 Jul 2026) that it would be discontinuing an AI-driven visual generation feature for Google Earth, which had been made available to users less than 48 hours earlier, after reports surfaced that certain generated images were inconsistent with the company’s community standards and content restrictions.

Powered by Google’s in-house Nano Banana 2 AI model, the now-suspended tool allowed any user to generate lifelike, photorealistic imagery by simply typing a descriptive text command for any chosen location across the globe, with the system drawing upon Google Earth’s comprehensive dataset of satellite captures, aerial shots, and 3D topological maps to render the final output.

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