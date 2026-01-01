English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 31 July 2026

0

Shafaqna English- 70,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem despite strict restrictions imposed by Israeli forces at the entrances to the Mosque and the Old City.

Jerusalem sources said around 70,000 worshipers were able to attend Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, with hundreds of residents from the Old City and across Occupied Jerusalem making their way to the Mosque despite heightened Israeli security measures.

Israeli police were heavily deployed throughout the Old City and at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, where officers checked worshipers’ identification cards and turned back dozens of young men. Elderly worshipers were allowed to enter only after undergoing stringent security checks.

Sources:  Palestinian Information Center 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 24 July 2026

leila yazdani

Eight Muslim countries condemn Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 17 July 2026

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: More than 70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 10 July 2026

leila yazdani

Israel barred Sheikh Mohammed Hussein from Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 3 July 2026

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.