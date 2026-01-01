Al-Aqsa Mosque: 70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 31 July 2026

Shafaqna English- 70,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem despite strict restrictions imposed by Israeli forces at the entrances to the Mosque and the Old City.

Jerusalem sources said around 70,000 worshipers were able to attend Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, with hundreds of residents from the Old City and across Occupied Jerusalem making their way to the Mosque despite heightened Israeli security measures.

Israeli police were heavily deployed throughout the Old City and at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, where officers checked worshipers’ identification cards and turned back dozens of young men. Elderly worshipers were allowed to enter only after undergoing stringent security checks.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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