FIFA’s share sale cancelled

Shafaqna English– A Friday(31 Jul 2026) report from the New York Post revealed that FIFA’s attempted sale of a portion of its commercial empire to outside investors has collapsed, triggered by a coordinated backlash from football officials around the world and a major schism among FIFA’s top-ranking executives, who could not reach consensus on the proposal.

Citing four individuals familiar with the matter, the New York Post noted that the proposed deal is now inactive; under its terms, FIFA had hoped to secure up to $4.2 billion in funding through the sale of an approximate 20% shareholding, which would have placed a $20 billion price tag on the new commercial arm being spun off.

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