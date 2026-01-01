Vatican’s wealth rises, operating profit plummets

Shafaqna English– The Vatican’s financial arm reported on Friday(31 Jul 2026) a significant drop of more than 60% in its operating surplus for 2025, yet its overall net worth saw an upward trend, buoyed by favorable returns on gold, real estate, and various investment instruments.

The year 2025, which saw the succession of Pope Leo after Pope Francis, brought the Vatican an operating income of €22.8 million ($26.2 million), down from €62.2 million the previous year, although net assets grew by €89 million to stand at €2.686 billion.

The Vatican’s financial administration, known as APSA, which handles the Holy See’s investment and real estate activities, announced it had allocated €22.7 million from its resources to help finance the ongoing operations of the Holy See.

As Leo, elected in May after Francis’s passing, faces the pressing challenge of overcoming years of budgetary shortfalls, the latest figures offer valuable insight into the financial realities of the Vatican and the obstacles that lie ahead for its new leader.

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