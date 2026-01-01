Migration flow to Ceuta halted in Spain

Shafaqna English– Spain confirmed that no migrant crossings into Ceuta were recorded overnight. Meanwhile, police forces commenced the installation of a 500-metre floating barrier along the maritime border with Morocco on Saturday(1 Aug 2026), in direct response to a recent mass crossing attempt that resulted in at least 67 fatalities.

Spanish authorities reported that roughly 50,000 individuals had entered Ceuta via both land and sea routes since Thursday, marking an unprecedented figure at one of the EU’s few terrestrial borders with Africa. Spain further noted that over 48,000 of these returnees had crossed back into Morocco within two days, with no major incidents recorded.

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