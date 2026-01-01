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UN: El Nino to become more powerful from August

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Shafaqna English–  The World Meteorological Organization, a UN agency, announced on Friday(31 Jul 2026) that the currently active El Nino climate phenomenon will continue with greater intensity starting from August.

This international body emphasized that the consequences of this climatic event include global temperature rises above normal averages across many regions, as well as fundamental shifts in rainfall patterns, which could bring about droughts or flash floods in various parts of the world.

Source: Reuters

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