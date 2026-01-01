Hungary nuclear plant shutdown warning

Shafaqna English– Hungary’s Prime Minister announced on Friday(31 Jul 2026) that the Paks nuclear power plant, which supplies nearly half of the country’s electricity, may be shut down for several weeks. Meanwhile, Romania has declared a state of emergency due to a sharp drop in the Danube River’s water levels and a subsequent decline in power generation.

With forecasts predicting a heatwave that will boost electricity demand, both Hungary and Romania will be forced to increase their reliance on energy imports to compensate for the shortfall in domestic production.

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