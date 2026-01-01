UN Chief: Extreme heat has become a threat to human lives

All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUN Chief: Extreme heat has become a threat to human lives August 1, 2026 | 6:05 PM0 Shafaqna English– Extreme heat has become a threat to the world, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned. In a post on X on Saturday, August 1, Guterres said extreme heat not only increases human casualties but also deepens inequalities, worsens hunger, and weakens economies. He stressed that the world must act “now” to protect people and address the main drivers of the climate crisis, warning that the consequences of extreme heat will become more severe without action. Source: Hasht-e-Subh Daily www.shafaqna.com