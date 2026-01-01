UN expresses concern over Israeli demolitions in Lebanon 

Shafaqna English- The United Nations on Saturday voiced concern about Israel’s ongoing demolitions in southern Lebanon.
“The scale of the detonations and demolitions taking place in south Lebanon is deeply concerning, with a devastating impact on civilian infrastructure, cultural heritage, and the collective memory of communities,” the office of the UN special coordinator for Lebanon said in a statement.
The statement comes a day after the Israeli military carried out large overnight detonations near a UNESCO-listed castle in Lebanon.
Source: Arab News