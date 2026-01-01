Canadian attendants strike, flights cut

Shafaqna English– Following the receipt of a formal strike notice from the CUPE union on Saturday(1 Aug 2026), WestJet announced that it has begun implementing flight cancellations as a contingency measure. The airline has already cancelled 86 flights, and this move is seen as a proactive step to manage operational disruptions while negotiations continue.

WestJet, which holds the position of Canada’s second-largest airline, emphasized that it has not withdrawn from the bargaining process and continues to engage actively with the union representing its flight attendants. The company reiterated its strong commitment to achieving a mutually acceptable tentative agreement through constructive dialogue, while also preparing for potential disruptions should talks fail.

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