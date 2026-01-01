Shafaqna English– Two anonymous Japanese government officials informed Reuters that Finance Minister Katayama will disclose on Monday(3 Aug 2026) that Tokyo and Washington have engaged in a unified currency market operation. The move was aimed at countering the yen’s steep fall, which had reached its weakest point against the dollar in 40 years.

The sources, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity surrounding the issue, indicated that Katayama will likely emphasize the resolve of both nations to counter what they perceive as excessive weakening of the yen. This is seen as a strong signal that both governments are prepared to take further action if necessary to stabilize the currency.

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