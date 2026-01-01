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Iraq-Turkey pipeline pact renewed

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Shafaqna English– Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar revealed on Saturday(1 Aug 2026) that an agreement has been signed between Türkiye and Iraq, extending the operational use of their oil pipeline for a period of one year. This new arrangement replaces the previous framework and secures continued oil flows.

The extension agreement, as reported by Reuters, continues a long-term bilateral arrangement that had been in place for decades before expiring on Monday. This arrangement is critical because it authorizes the operation of the ITP pipeline, which is Baghdad’s only remaining export outlet for its crude oil.

Source: Aawsat

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