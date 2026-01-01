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British-Nepali climbing legend dies in Pakistan snowslide

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Shafaqna English– On Saturday(1 Aug 2026), Nirmal Purja’s expedition company announced that the renowned British-Nepali climber, along with nine other mountaineers who were caught in an avalanche in Pakistan, have all perished. Rescue teams are currently working to locate and retrieve their remains.

Elite Expeditions, the company, stated that the global mountaineering community has lost one of its most extraordinary figures. The vice president of Pakistan’s Alpine Club, Karrar Haidri, confirmed the report of the climbers’ deaths.

Source: Aawsat

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