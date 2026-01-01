UN concern over Israeli destruction in Lebanon

Shafaqna English– On Saturday(1 Aug 2026), the United Nations voiced its concern about Israel’s continued demolition operations in southern Lebanon, even though a ceasefire is in place in its conflict with Hezbollah.

The office of the UN special coordinator for Lebanon released a statement saying that the magnitude of explosions and demolitions in southern Lebanon is extremely worrying, causing severe damage to civilian infrastructure, cultural heritage sites, and the shared history of local communities.

The announcement came just 24 hours after the Israeli armed forces carried out major explosions overnight near a castle in Lebanon that is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

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