UK: BP sells its North Sea assets

Shafaqna English– BP is planning to sell its oil and gas assets in the British North Sea, which could bring in over $2 billion, according to estimates. This move comes as the company’s new CEO, Meg O’Neill, pushes forward with a major restructuring of the company’s portfolio to boost profitability.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on the previous day that he intends to take a pragmatic line on developing and exploiting North Sea oil and gas reserves. His remarks came after US President Donald Trump stated that the region would be opened up for business.

According to Reuters, O’Neill said in a statement that as the company refines its portfolio and channels funds toward its most lucrative ventures, it is of the view that its North Sea business would be better situated as part of another entity.

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