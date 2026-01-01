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Riyadh Air launches Malaysia route

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Shafaqna English– Riyadh Air, which serves as the national airline of Saudi Arabia and is owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has operated its first-ever direct flight to Kuala Lumpur. This marks the carrier’s first entry into the Southeast Asian market.

The new connection, featuring three weekly direct flights from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport to KLIA, is expected to enhance air travel between Saudi Arabia and Southeast Asia, according to SPA.

By launching this route, Riyadh Air is contributing to Saudi Vision 2030’s ambition to establish Riyadh as a global aviation centre. The initiative will stimulate business, tourism, trade, and education, while also providing a direct link for Malaysian pilgrims travelling to the holy cities.

Source: Aawsat

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