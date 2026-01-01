English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Mamadou Sangare joins Brentford

0

Shafaqna English– Brentford have completed the signing of Mamadou Sangare from RC Lens for a club-record transfer fee, the Premier League side confirmed on Saturday(1 Aug 2026). The west London club is reported to have spent £39 million ($52.57 million) to acquire the services of the Mali international.

Sangare, who is 24 years old, joins Brentford on a deal that runs for five seasons, with the possibility of a one-year extension built into the contract.

Brentford coach Keith Andrews said in a statement that the club have been following Mamadou for a long time, adding that he has been on their radar and they were very eager to bring him in.

Source: Aawsat

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Manchester City are serious threat to Arsenal

asadian

English Premier League: Man City 4-1 Aston Villa

asadzadeh

Sky Sports: Klopp is leaving Liverpool by the end of the season

asadzadeh

Guardiola Awarded “The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2023”

asadzadeh

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk FC looks to Saudi for financial help

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.