Mamadou Sangare joins Brentford

Shafaqna English– Brentford have completed the signing of Mamadou Sangare from RC Lens for a club-record transfer fee, the Premier League side confirmed on Saturday(1 Aug 2026). The west London club is reported to have spent £39 million ($52.57 million) to acquire the services of the Mali international.

Sangare, who is 24 years old, joins Brentford on a deal that runs for five seasons, with the possibility of a one-year extension built into the contract.

Brentford coach Keith Andrews said in a statement that the club have been following Mamadou for a long time, adding that he has been on their radar and they were very eager to bring him in.

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