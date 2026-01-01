Colombia hits record low in deforestation

Shafaqna English– Colombia’s Environment Ministry and its meteorological and environmental research institute reported on Friday(31 Jul 2026) that forest clearance between 2022 and 2025 hit its lowest point in twenty years, as the 2025 deforestation figure declined to 119,483 hectares (295,249 acres).

The authorities stated that the 2025 numbers reflect a 31% decline from the 2021 baseline of 174,000 hectares (429,963 acres), and this marks the fourth year in a row in which the country has exceeded its 20% annual deforestation reduction target.

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