China defends its economic policy

Shafaqna English– China is firmly standing behind an economic model centered on advanced industries instead of consumption-led growth. Analysts see the stance as evidence that Beijing feels increasingly confident before entering upcoming trade negotiations with Europe and the United States.

More direct talks between Xi and Trump are planned for this year, while Brussels has imposed an October deadline on Beijing to address its trade disputes as China’s massive trade surplus of over $1 trillion draws increasing scrutiny.

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