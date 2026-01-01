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Kerim Alajbegovic joins Juventus

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Shafaqna English– Juventus have secured the services of Bosnia and Herzegovina international winger Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen, the Italian club confirmed on Sunday(2 Aug 2026), with the deal valued at €30 million ($34.6 million).

Alajbegovic, aged 18, arrives in Turin after a productive loan spell at RB Salzburg last season, where he found the net 13 times in 44 appearances in all competitions. The young winger has now signed a five‑year agreement with Juventus, securing his long‑term future at the club.

Source: Reuters

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