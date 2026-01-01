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Bulgaria: Children to learn basics of Islam in mosques

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Shafaqna English- 10,000 children will take courses on the basics of Islam in Bulgarian mosques’ Quranic schools.

In a scene that reflects the growing interest in educating new generations based on Islamic values, mosques’ Quranic schools across Bulgaria are preparing to welcome thousands of children by launching summer Quran courses, the Muslimsaroundtheworld website reported.

These courses, which have become an annual event over the years and combine Quranic education with the consolidation of Islamic principles and the development of moral character in young people, are all held within an educational system under the supervision of the Office of the Mufti of Bulgaria.

The summer Quran courses in the Quranic schools of Bulgarian mosques are the largest educational activity organized by the Dar al-Ifta in Bulgaria.

Source: IQNA

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