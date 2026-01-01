Shafaqna English– A recent analysis by a research firm has revealed that a variant of DeepSeek’s flagship AI system is, by a substantial margin, the most inexpensive to operate among all prominent global models when subjected to benchmark testing.

Notably, the operational cost of this DeepSeek model is less than one-hundredth of that associated with Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5, a disparity that highlights DeepSeek’s aggressive approach to cost reduction and its ability to deliver competitive performance at a fraction of the price.

DeepSeek, which has been reported by various sources to be in the process of preparing for a potential initial public offering, officially launched its V4-Flash model this past Friday.

This release represents the company’s latest strategy to recapture market momentum by leveraging its core competitive strength: delivering ultra-low-cost AI solutions that challenge the pricing models of established players in the industry, while maintaining a level of performance that makes them attractive to a wide range of users.

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