Afghanistan: Cardiac hospital for children opens in Kabul

Shafaqna English- A Cardiac hospital for children, particularly for treating congenital heart defects, has been inaugurated in Kabul by the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

Officials from the organization say the hospital has the capacity to treat up to 2,000 patients annually and will provide free diagnosis, treatment, and heart surgery services around the clock.

Shahabuddin Delawar, head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said the construction costs of the facility were covered through the organization’s own budget.

Sources: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com