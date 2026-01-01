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USA: Thousands walk for Arbaeen in Dearborn

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Shafaqna English- Thousands walk for Arbaeen in Dearborn to honor ‘freedom and kindness’.
They ate, prayed, and walked under a steady drizzle Sunday to honor a religious leader who is believed to have been killed more than 1,300 years ago after refusing to submit to a tyrant.

Along Greenfield from Warren to Ford Road, dozens of tents were set up, staffed by volunteers who passed out bottles of water, candy and other food to passers-by.

“We do this every year,” said Hyder Al-Huri, owner of Halal Pizza in Dearborn, who donated 120 pizzas. “This is about honoring freedom and kindness. Our prophet taught us to be kind to everyone, no matter who they are.”

Sources: Detroit News

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