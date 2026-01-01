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NY Fed President: Optimistic about inflation decline

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Shafaqna English– John Williams, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, made it clear that he remains optimistic about a gradual inflation decline, while adding that if necessary, the central bank will swiftly raise interest rates to bring inflation back to its target.

Williams told Reuters on Friday(31 Jul 2026) that provided energy costs and trade levies have reached their peak and the economy remains robust, “many of the primary drivers of inflation over the last year and a half will become less prominent, and the disinflationary forces we have been witnessing” will once again come into play.

Source: Reuters

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