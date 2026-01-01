[Video] The modern disease destroying Muslim hearts

Shafaqna English- Enlight Media presented: Why do so many Muslims feel distant from Allah, even while believing in Him?

In today’s world of constant distractions, endless entertainment, and relentless busyness, many believers experience a quiet spiritual struggle: worship feels routine, the heart feels distant, and the sweetness of faith seems harder to find.

In this profound conversation, Sheikh Salman Zaarour explores the hidden spiritual barriers that separate us from Allah and offers timeless guidance from the Qur’an and the teachings of the Ahlulbayt (a) on how to return to Him. Together, we discuss the reality of spiritual blockages, the transformative power of sincere tawbah (repentance), the etiquettes of du’a, the wisdom of tawassul, and the central role of salah in reviving the heart.

Whether you’re struggling with your faith, searching for a deeper connection with Allah, or simply seeking practical ways to strengthen your spirituality, this episode offers meaningful insights rooted in the Qur’an and authentic Islamic teachings.

Topics Covered:

Why we feel spiritually distant from Allah

The hidden effects of modern distractions

The true meaning of tawbah

How to make your du’a more meaningful

Understanding tawassul

The transformative power of salah

Practical steps to reconnect with Allah

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