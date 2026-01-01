Gold rises on dollar weakness

Shafaqna English– Gold prices extended their winning streak to a third consecutive day on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026), buoyed by a weakening U.S. dollar and declining crude oil prices. At the same time, market participants remained focused on the upcoming release of American employment data, which is widely anticipated to provide fresh signals regarding the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy direction and potential interest rate adjustments.

By 0253 GMT, spot gold had climbed 1.3% to reach $4,127.04 per ounce. In parallel, gold futures traded on U.S. exchanges advanced 0.8% to settle at $4,184.40, reflecting broad-based bullish sentiment across both the physical and derivatives markets for the yellow metal.

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