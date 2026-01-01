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Survey: Women impacted by Islamophobia more than men in US

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Shafaqna English- Women are impacted by Islamophobia more than men in the US, as the rates stood at 76.7% for Muslim women compared to 58.6% for Muslim men, according to a study by the University of California, Berkeley.

Some 67.5% of the Muslims living in the US have experienced Islamophobia at least once in their life, according to a study by the University of California, Berkeley.

According to the survey, two out of three Muslims were exposed to Islamophobic acts, while 33% of respondents said they had hidden their religious identities at some moments for fear of Islamophobic acts, and 88.2% stated that they avoided certain speeches and actions for fear of facing backlash.

Sources: Yeni Safak

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