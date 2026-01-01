Brazil leads global halal food exports

Shafaqna Englsh- Brazil remained the world’s largest exporter of food to countries in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2024, as the global halal food market is projected to expand from $1.53 trillion to more than $2 trillion by 2029, creating new growth opportunities for exporters, according to Datamar News.

According to the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2025/26, Brazil exported $33.3 billion worth of food to OIC member states in 2024, saurpassing China ($32.6 billion), India ($28.7 billion), the United States ($21 billion), and Turkey ($18.7 billion).

Brazil’s leadership is driven primarily by halal-certified animal protein, particularly chicken, which has become a key export product for Muslim consumer markets. Halal certification requires compliance with Islamic standards throughout the production chain, from raw materials and slaughter to processing, storage, and transportation.

Industry officials say halal products have evolved beyond a niche market, with certification increasingly recognized as a mark of food safety, traceability, transparency, and quality, attributes valued by both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers.

Despite Brazil’s leading position, industry experts say future growth will depend not only on expanding export volumes but also on creating higher-value products through innovation, technology, sustainability, and greater reliability in halal food production.

The report also highlights the growing role of digital technologies in the halal sector. Electronic verification systems, QR codes, and enhanced traceability tools are helping improve supply-chain transparency, allowing consumers to verify product origin, certification, and compliance with halal standards more easily.

Source: Datamar News

www.shafaqna.com