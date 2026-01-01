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FIFA stands by Infantino again

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Shafaqna English- FIFA apologized to its member federations on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026) over mistakes in a withdrawn proposal to market World Cup commercial rights. At the same time, the governing body’s top officials expressed renewed confidence in President Infantino after a crisis gathering in Morocco.

After the Rabat talks, which included Infantino, Secretary General Grafstrom, and FIFA board members, FIFA announced that its leadership had reiterated full support for the president. At the same time, they recognized that the process surrounding the defunct FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative should have been carried out in a different manner.

Source: Reuters

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