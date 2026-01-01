Cyberattacks on Wall Street

Shafaqna English- Two sources close to the matter have revealed that hackers have executed a string of complex cyber intrusions against some of Wall Street’s largest financial firms and money management companies in recent days.

The attackers focused their efforts on compromising the targets’ information technology systems, suggesting that the operation was meticulously planned and executed with a high degree of technical proficiency, potentially with the intent to extract confidential client data or disrupt market operations.

According to the sources—who requested anonymity as the matter remains under seal—the cyber offensive targeted not only some of the largest hedge funds in the world but also a cluster of private equity firms, indicating that the hackers were not discriminating between different types of financial intermediaries.

The inclusion of private equity firms, which typically hold illiquid assets and sensitive deal-related information, suggests that the attackers may have been motivated by a desire to obtain non-public material information, potentially for insider trading or to influence corporate transactions—a development that has prompted heightened security alerts across the financial industry.

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