Trump helicopter near miss

Shafaqna English- The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026) that a military helicopter transporting President Donald Trump momentarily came within an unsafe proximity to a commercial passenger jet that was taking off from Reagan Washington National Airport.

Despite the close call, authorities emphasized that the president was never at any point placed in harm’s way during the incident.

The event has cast a spotlight on the apparent breakdown in standard airspace security procedures, as commercial departures from Reagan National are routinely halted whenever Marine One is active in the area.

The fact that this particular flight was allowed to proceed raises troubling questions about the effectiveness of communication channels between the FAA, the Secret Service, and military aviation units, and whether any disciplinary measures will be taken in response to what appears to be a significant operational oversight.

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