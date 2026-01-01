Return of goods to markets in Gaza but residents still can’t afford them

Shafaqna English- Some goods have returned to Gaza’s markets, after months of shortages, but the challenge now for families is finding the money to buy those goods.

Maher al-Khudari, a shop owner in Gaza City, says purchasing patterns have changed dramatically since before the war.

Although larger quantities of goods are now available, prices remain high due to shortages and the costs of importing and transporting products, while most residents have exhausted their savings and lost their jobs.

Sources: AlJazeera

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