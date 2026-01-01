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US: Progress in containing Spokane wildfires

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Shafaqna English- Fire crews near Spokane, Washington, have been making notable headway against a complex of wildfires. However, on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026) they rushed to reinforce their containment lines, as forecasters warned that extremely hot and dry weather is set to return within days, potentially threatening the areas they have already secured.

Firefighting teams have managed to cut buffer lines around a cluster of three blazes that posed a direct threat to Spokane, the state’s second most populous urban center, according to official statements. The fires, which started on Saturday, have already consumed hundreds of homes and businesses and have driven tens of thousands of individuals from their neighborhoods, with the full extent of the damage still being assessed.

Source: Reuters

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