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Record heat in Austria

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Shafaqna English- Austria recorded an all-time high temperature on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026), as Hungarians were forced to limit their power usage amid the latest heatwave and drought conditions that have severely impacted central and southern Europe.

As the world’s fastest-warming continent, Europe has endured extreme heat and destructive wildfires this summer, with France and Spain particularly feeling the brunt of the conditions over recent weeks.

The heatwave’s centre has gradually shifted eastward, leading Italy to declare red-level heat alerts for its major urban centres as thermometers climbed to around 40°C in parts of the country. In Albania, firefighting teams were called in to tackle a wildfire raging in the southern Mallakaster area, adding to the region’s mounting environmental challenges.

Source: Reuters

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