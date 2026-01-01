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OCHA: Funding shortfall threatens humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

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Shafaqna English- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that a funding shortfall threatens humanitarian support in Afghanistan, with millions of people in need of aid.

The United Nations stressed that greater financial support from the international community is essential to make humanitarian operations more effective.

Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for OCHA in Afghanistan, said: “Funding is now critically low. Our Humanitarian Response Plan requires nearly $1.71 billion, but we have received just over 26 percent of that amount. This is deeply concerning, particularly as many indicators—especially malnutrition—are worsening.”

Sources: Tolo News

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