Backbiting is Haram even if the person who is being talked about has no problem with it / the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a Fatwa regarding backbiting.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa: Backbiting is Haram even if the person who is being talked about has no problem with it. Therefore, if at the time, the person who is doing the backbiting is aware that the one who is being talked about has no problem for his/her hidden fault to be told to another person, still revealing his/her hidden fault is considered as backbiting and it is Haram.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA