The Prophet’s (PBUH) Advice For Month of Rajab

Shafaqna English- A wise person must use the opportunities to the best of his/her ability, one of those opportunities is the Month of Rajab. Imam Sadiq (AS) narrated from the Prophet (PBUH) saying: “Month of Rajab is the month of repentance of my Ummah. Repent a lot in this month and ask the Almighty for forgiveness because God is kind and forgiving.” In another narration is mentioned: One of the titles of the Month of Rajab is that “it pours out a lot” but what does it pour out?

Mercy and Favour of Allah (SWT). Then the Prophet (PBUH) said: Repent a lot in Rajab [1]. One of the daily deeds is to repent 70 times, each time in the morning, mid-day and evening [2]. Repeating the act of repentance means that my line of hope is the mercy and favour of God.

Note:

[1] & [2] Zaadal Ma’aad, Page 12 & Page 18.

www.shafaqna.com