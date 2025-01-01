Rajab Month of Repentance & Asking For Forgiveness

Shafaqna English- The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: Do a lot of repenting in this month as Allah (SWT) is forgiving and kind [1]. Various prayers (Duas) have been recommended for the Month of Rajab, we need to recite and reflect on them in order to wake up from the sleep of neglect. Maybe by reciting these prayers the state of selfishness will not appear in us or if it exists will be removed. These prayers will provide situations for us to attain our hope and reliance which in fact are God’s Favour and Mercy. The same mercy that all the God’s friends are looking for [2].

Note:

[1] Zaadul Ma’aad, Page 12.

[2] Aynal rajabiyoun by Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani, Page 24.

www.shagfaqna.com