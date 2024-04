Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Diyah.

Question: Is Khoms or Zakat payable for Diyah (the financial compensation paid to the victim or heirs of a victim in the cases of murder, bodily harm, or property damage)?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Khoms and Zakat are not payable for Diyah.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA