The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa about people who live in non-Islamic countries and cannot find Halal meat

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about not being able to find Halal meat in non-Islamic countries.
Question: I live in an area in England where there is no Halal meat and butcher available. In your opinion, can I use chicken or cow meat cooked in the university’s restaurant?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is not allowed, and can eat the meat of the fish with scales.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
- Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory