The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa about people who live in non-Islamic countries and cannot find Halal meat

0

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about not being able to find Halal meat in non-Islamic countries.

Question: I live in an area in England where there is no Halal meat and butcher available. In your opinion, can I use chicken or cow meat cooked in the university’s restaurant?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is not allowed, and can eat the meat of the fish with scales.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

 

