What to do if Halal and Haram wealth/property are mixed together? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question when Halal and Haram wealth/property are mixed together.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If Halal and Haram wealth/property are mixed together in a way that they are not distinguishable from each other, and the owner of Haram wealth and the amount of it are unknown, and it is not possible to know that the amount of Haram is less or more than Khoms; by paying Khmos that wealth/property becomes clean. And according to Wajib precaution, it must be paid to the one who deserves to receive Khoms in order to remove the burden (of Haram wealth/property).

