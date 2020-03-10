https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/101.jpg 768 1024 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-10 01:34:522020-03-10 01:48:49Video: Analysis on Lady Zaynab (S.A) by Father Christopher Clohessy
Video: Analysis on Lady Zaynab (S.A) by Father Christopher Clohessy
SHAFAQNA- Analysis on Lady Zaynab by Father Christopher Clohessy.
Christopher Clohessy is author of “Fâṭima, Daughter of Muḥammad” (2009, 2018 2ND edition) and “Half of My Heart: the Narratives of Zaynab bt. cAlî” (2018), both published by Gorgias Press.
