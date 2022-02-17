https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/n83250057-72914197-845x521-1.jpg 521 845 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-17 07:34:522022-02-17 08:21:58Zaynabian Theology by Father Clohessy
Zaynabian Theology by Father Clohessy
SHAFAQNA- Constructing a Zaynabian Theology by Father Christopher Clohessy.
Analysis on Lady Zaynab by Father Christopher Clohess.
Christopher Clohessy is author of “Fatima, Daughter of Muhammad” (2009, 2018 2ND edition) and “Half of My Heart: the Narratives of Zaynab bt. Alî” (2018), both published by Gorgias Press.
Christopher Clohess speaks about the Zaynab-Ziyad dialogues and constructing a Zaynabian Theology.
