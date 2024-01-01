What is the ruling on fasting for girls who recently reached the age of adulthood, as well as weak and ill people?

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about fasting.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If a person is certain that fasting is significantly harmful for him/her (a harm that cannot be tolerated), or considers such harm as probable, and due to that probability becomes fearful; if that probability is approved/accepted by wise individuals, it is not Wajib to fast; and if the harmful aspects of it leads to death or disability, fasting is Haram, and there is no difference between fasting which causes illness and harm or leading to worsening the illness or lengthening the treatment period.

It is worth mentioning that girls who recently reached the age of adulthood and also other individuals, if fasting is harmful for them and cause them to become ill, the decrees for ill people apply to them. But if fasting is not harmful for them, for example due to lengthy days or high temperatures, completing fasting for them are exceptionally difficult which normally this hardship cannot be tolerated, must fast with the intention of “Qorbat Motlaqah”.

And when due to extreme weakness or feeling really thirsty, continuing fasting cause them considerable hardship; can drink water or eat food; but due to Wajib precaution eat and drink only to the amount needed, and the rest of the day avoid any act which makes fasting null and void; even though by eating and drinking their fasting becomes null and void. And if they can by usual ways strengthen themselves, like eating nutritious food in Sahar or reducing physical activities during day time or resting more, without being inflicted with exceptional hardship or harm, fast during the blessed month of Ramadhan; this is necessary.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA