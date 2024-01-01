English
Is it allowed not to fast if it causes slight distress? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a Fatwa about fasting.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Slight harm/distress does not cause Iftar to be allowed, and despite these types of distresses, fasting is Wajib. Therefore, if fasting causes slight change in physical constitution or body temperature increases slightly, or the fasting person feels weakness in body or light in eyes is decreased in a way that one or two hours after Iftar these cases are removed; and also other slight distresses like these which wise people do not avoid them, and people normally tolerate them; these cases are not considered as religious excuses and fasting is Wajib for these individuals.

